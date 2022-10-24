One of the best sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for a very long time, and over the course of 35 years, it has received a ton of amazing colorways. Now, according to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe is going to drop in a “Skyline” model that pays homage to Michael Jordan’s infamous magazine photo.

In a new photo that surfaced thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider, we can see how this shoe encapsulates the “Skyline” aesthetic. For instance, the shoe has a white base, although it is the overlays that contain the theme. The front overlays are light orange, and it then bleeds into purple on the back heel. This gradient look is amazing, and it is matched up with a black Nike swoosh. Overall, it is a great look that will be quite popular next year.

If you are thinking of copping this shoe, there is a rumored release date of March 18th. This date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below.