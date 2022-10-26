One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It is a shoe that every single sneakerhead strives to have in their collection, regardless of what the colorway might be. With that being said, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Jordan Brand is always delivering some new colorways. 2023 is on the horizon, and unsurprisingly, some amazing Jordan 1 colorways are on the way.

Among those colorways is the “Washed Pink” model which can be found down below. The photoshop rendering was provided by @zsneakerheadz, and it showcases a shoe that has pink overlays and a sail Nike swoosh. From there, the base of the shoe is mostly just white, which makes for a very nice overall look. It’s simply, yet effective, especially as a Spring shoe.

For those of you out there who are interested in copping these, it looks like you will be able to as of April 22nd of next year for a price of $180 USD. This release date has not yet been confirmed by Jumpman, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.