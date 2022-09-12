One of the best sneakers ever created is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a shoe that has been around for 37 years now, and it only gets better with age. Fans of the shoe have been given a plethora of extraordinary colorways over the years, and these colorways are only growing more plentiful by the year. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jordan Brand has some big plans for the AJ1 in 2023, which is only about three months away.

In a new post from @zsneakerheadz, we have now been made aware of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Washed Black." In the photoshop rendering, we can see how this sneaker has a white base to it, while smokey grey overlays make their way on top. The Nike swoosh is a regular shade of grey, which helps maintain the shoe's neutral tones.

According to the post down below, this shoe will be dropping on June 10th of next year for a price of $180 USD. This release date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.



