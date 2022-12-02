One of the best sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. By now, that should not be a very controversial statement. This is a shoe that made Michael Jordan famous in the sneaker community. Additionally, it is a shoe that can be worn with pretty well anything.

Having said that, it is not surprising that this shoe is always getting some dope new colorways. Jordan Brand is well aware of what sells, and this has led to some truly amazing offerings. Consequently, fans should be prepared for some amazing AJ1s throughout 2023.

The Air Jordan logo is displayed at a Jordan promotional event July 31, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Celtics”

One of the latest Air Jordan 1 High OGs to be revealed is the “Celtics” model which can be pictured below. Initially, fans were met with photoshop renderings. Subsequently, we now have some in-hand photos that come courtesy of @jfgrails on Instagram.

As you can see in the images below, this shoe certainly fits within the infamous Celtics aesthetic. Firstly, the sneaker has a white base to it. This includes the side panels and toe box. Secondly, the overlays are all black with a green back heel and outsole to add that Celtics flair. All-in-all, this is exactly what Celtics fans ordered.

Overall, this is a great shoe if you want to showcase your fandom. Of course, this is also a great shoe independent of the whole Celtics angle. It’s just a dope Air Jordan 1 High OG that can easily get sneakerheads off the couch.

According to early reports, these are expected to drop on April 15th of next year, however, this is still unconfirmed. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, you can let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

