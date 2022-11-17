Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy is one that will stand the test of time, and it all started with the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a shoe that he was able to debut in 1984 before it made its way to the market in 1985. Fans have loved this shoe for decades, and it continues to better.

Overall, the Air Jordan 1 is a shoe that can be worn with anything. It is simply fantastic, and Jumpman is well aware of that fact. They are continuously pumping out new colorways, although they never seem to get stale. It is a true testament to just how great the silhouette is.

Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 2020 NBA All-Star game during a break in play as Team LeBron take on Team Giannis in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Team LeBron won 178-164. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC”

Thankfully, in 2023, the Air Jordan 1 High OG train is going to keep on rolling. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we even have a look at a new colorway. Below, you can see that this new offering is a familiar face, although with a bit of a twist.

The colorway is being called “University Blue” but you can also call it “UNC.” As you can tell, the shoe begins with a nice light blue base on the toe box and back heel. Additionally, the side panels here are white, meanwhile, the overlays are black. Furthermore, the Nike swoosh and wings logo on the side are also black.

Overall, this is a very cool shoe that fans will enjoy quite a bit. After all, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is incredibly popular. Not to mention, the “UNC” aesthetic is one that is a staple of the brand.

Release Rumors

For now, it is believed that this shoe will drop on July 8th of next year. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates on these. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

