There are some amazing Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways on the horizon. This is a silhouette that Jordan Brand has always given a ton of attention to, so it should come as no surprise that they would want to keep the fun going. This is a silhouette that will forever be iconic, and in 2023, the shoe will be getting some interesting new offerings.

For instance, fans have been made aware of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “True Blue.” Thanks to accounts like @zsneakerheadz and @prvt.selection, we have some fresh images of the shoe which showcase just how close it resembles the Air Jordan 3 of the same name. From the white leather base to the blue and grey overlays, this is a shoe that fans will certainly enjoy. These are classic colors, and they definitely look good on any silhouette.

At the time of writing this, the official release date for this shoe has yet to be revealed or confirmed. More information should be available soon, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.