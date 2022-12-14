In any given year, you can expect more than a few Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways to be released. This is a shoe that will never get old, and the nostalgia factor certainly works in its favor. Additionally, it is a shoe that is packed full of history.

For 2023, it seems like the Air Jordan 1 will continue to play an integral role in the Jordan Brand ecosystem. Why not? Fans are always clamoring for new versions of it, and there is a real sense that the Jordan 1 can still reinvent itself. Moreover, there are still infinite color combinations that have yet to be explored.

Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Washed Black”

According to @zsneakerheadz, one of the Air Jordan 1 High OG models that fans can expect next year is this “Washed Black” offering. This model is slated for next Summer, however, we already have a photoshop rendering that details what this might look like.

As you can see, the shoe has a white base that is made of leather. The overlays here are quite unique as they have a grey finish to them. This contrasts perfectly with the white base, and overall, it’s a nice addition to this silhouette’s expansive library.

Once again, this another Air Jordan 1 that fans are going to enjoy. It has a basic and neutral tone to it, but that will be perfect for next Fall. Overall, Jordan Brand knows what it is doing, and we will definitely see more great Jordan 1s over the course of the next 12 months.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Washed Black” is set to drop June 10th. However, this release date has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

