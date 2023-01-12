One of the best Jordan 1 variations would have to be the Air Jordan 1 Mid. This is a sneaker that is perfect for those who love the Jordan 1 but want something a bit less expensive. Overall, it has proven to be a fantastic offering, and Jumpman is always delivering a plethora of new colorways.

Throughout 2023, we have mostly seen teasers for the Air Jordan 1 Low. Now, however, it seems like Jumpman is starting to showcase its run of Jordan 1 Mids. This is great news for sneakerheads who are looking to plan out their future purchases.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Space Jam”

Luckily for Jordan Brand fans, the next Jordan 1 Mid is going to contain a highly iconic scheme. Below, you can find the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Space Jam.” This is a shoe that references the iconic Air Jordan 11 of the exact same name. If you are a fan of this aesthetic, then this announcement will certainly make you happy.

Firstly, the shoe begins with black leather on the toe box and side panels. Secondly, we get more place on the overlays, however, these are made with patent leather. Eventually, we get a white midsole that is bolstered by an icy blue outsole.

Space Jam – Image via Nike

The “Space Jam” look will never get old, and this latest shoe proves that. In the future, it will be interesting to see what other silhouettes are blessed with this aesthetic. If Jordan Brand has proven anything, it’s that there silhouettes are perfect for any kind of color scheme.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Mid – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

