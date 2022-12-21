If you are a fan of sneakers, then the Air Jordan 1 Mid should absolutely be part of your collection. Sure, the Jordan 1 High OG gets most of the love, but the Mid is also a great option. Typically, these colorways are more unique, and most importantly, more accessible.

Overall, it is hard to go wrong with this shoe. Furthermore, women sneakerheads have been blessed with a plethora of colorways as of late. The women’s exclusives are just as good as the men’s shoes, and Jumpman continues to prove this notion to be true.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Canvas

In the images down below, you can find the latest Air Jordan 1 Mid for women. This model is simply called “Canvas Khaki,” which is certainly an appropriate name for it. This is a shoe that is going to truly shine in the Spring, and perhaps even the Fall.

Firstly, the shoe begins with a light beige canvas on the toe box and side panels. Secondly, the overlays are a darker shade of beige that verges into khaki territory. From there, the back heel overlays are an orangish-brown. Lastly, the Nike swoosh is a shiny shade of beige. Overall, it creates a dope shoe with a ton of neutral tones.

Canvas Khaki – Image via Nike

These Air Jordan 1 Mid offerings keep coming out at a rapid pace. Jumpman knows that people want these, and that likely won’t change anytime soon. Hopefully, Jordan Brand is able to keep the creativity alive.

Release Details

As it stands, this shoe does not have a release date, however, it is known that it will drop for $135 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Mid – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

