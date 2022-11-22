If you love the AJ1, then you probably like its many variations, such as the Air Jordan 1 Mid. This is the middle child of the Air Jordan 1 family of sneakers, and it has certainly given us some amazing colorways over the years. Although it isn’t as popular as its older brother, it is still an amazing entry.

Consequently, Jordan Brand has blessed fans with plenty of offerings this past year. Both men and women have gotten some cool exclusives, and it remains true that the AJ1 Mid is a great cost-effective alternative. Soon, one last women’s exclusive will hit the market before the end of the year.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lemon Wash”

As you can see in the images down below, we have a colorway that is being described as “Lemon Wash.” This is a very unique scheme that has a hint of flashiness to it, while also remaining neutral. Consequently, this sneaker might be polarizing for some consumers.

In the official images, we see how the side panels, cuff, and toe box are all white. Additionally, the overlays have this nice washed-out yellow tone. Lastly, the Nike swoosh and Wings logo are purple, which adds a real sense of contrast to the entire shoe.

Overall, this is a sneaker that has the potential to turn some heads. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has always managed to do that for some people, and this colorway could keep that trend alive. Either way, more Jordan 1 Mid offerings is good for everyone.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, there is no release date, however, you can expect these to drop soon for $125 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

