One of the best variations on the AJ1 formula is the Air Jordan 1 Mid. For years, the Jordan 1 Mid has been getting a plethora of colorways, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. Of course, this is a good thing as the silhouette is less expensive, and subsequently, more accessible.

Although the Air Jordan 1 High OG is certainly more popular, you cannot deny the fact that people love the AJ1 Mid. As a result, this silhouette will continue to get colorways. Even if you think it’s played out, Jumpman does not care. They know what works, and they stick to it.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Dunk Contest”

Moving forward, Jumpman has unleashed a new colorway of the Jordan 1 Mid. As you can see in the images down below, this is a very unique model. It is called “Dunk Contest,” and it is an entire reference to Michael Jordan’s 1988 Dunk Contest win.

Firstly, the shoe has a beige base which represents the hard court. Furthermore, red overlays and a black Nike swoosh signal the Chicago Bulls color scheme. From there, we have some engravings on the side panel. Moreover, the back heel and inner tongue say 3:51 which is a reference to the clock time in the background of his infamous dunk.

Air Jordan 1 Mid – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a very cool shoe that demonstrates a ton of history. If you love Michael Jordan, these will most certainly be for you. Even if you hate MJ, the colorway is still strong enough to work on its own.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Michael Jordan – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

