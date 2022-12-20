One of the greatest shoes ever made is the Nike Dunk Low. While some fans left the shoe behind last decade, it has since made a resurgence in the 2020s. Now, every single Dunk Low seemingly sells out upon release, which has been frustrating for sneakerheads.

Overall, this is great for Nike, as it shows that the brand is still doing numbers. Nike is aware that it has an amazing catalog of classics, and the Nike Dunk Low is part of that. Throughout 2023, fans can expect a whole host of great color schemes.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low “Noble Green”

Subsequently, fans have also been blessed with some teasers for future releases. The latest teaser to make its way to the internet is for this “Noble Green” model, below. As you can see, this is a unique offering that brings some nice colors to the forefront.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a white toe box and cuff. From there, we get some nice green overlays. Interestingly, the Nike swoosh is green, however, it comes in a different material. Ultimately, this contrasts nicely with the leather overlays. Finally, the side panels are yellow which is yet another cool way to make contrasting shifts within the shoe.

Noble Green – Image via Nike

Overall, this is another cool Nike Dunk Low color scheme. Of course, just like many other models, this one might not be for everyone. Yellow and green are two colors that don’t make for a mass appealing show. Regardless, you have to admire Nike for all of its creativity as of late.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have a release date. However, you can expect this shoe to drop soon, in the New Year. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low – Image via Nike

