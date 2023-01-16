If you are a fan of the Nike Dunk Low, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The shoe has come back in style in a huge way. Consequently, a ton of new colorways have been hitting the market. This has been great for consumers, who are happy to get their hands on them all.

One Nike Dunk has truly ruled them all. Of course, we are talking about the “Panda” Dunk. This is a sneaker that has always been beloved. After being released in 2020, it has received numerous restocks, and it doesn’t seem like Nike is going to stop with those.

Image via Nike

Return Of The “Panda” Nike Dunk Low

It has since been released that this iconic shoe will be released again, later this week. While some sneakerheads may have Panda Dunk fatigue, there is no doubt that some fans just want to buy the shoe. Overall, because it is so desired, the stock tends to run out extremely fast.

Interestingly enough, this shoe might as well be a staple that is always in stock, just like the triple-white Air Force 1 Low. Firstly, the shoe is covered in a white leather base. Secondly, all of the overlays, including the swoosh, are black. This makes for a simple offering that should be part of anyone’s collection.

It remains to be seen how much stock will be available for this latest release. Hopefully, for sneakers, this is a drop that goes off without a hitch.

Release Details

For those of you who want this restock, you will be able to grab these as of Thursday, January 19th for $100 USD. Don’t worry if you miss out, however, as GOAT and Flight Club will have these in a plethora of sizes. Let us know if you will be participating in the restock, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

