One of the more overlooked Dunk models is the Nike Dunk Mid. The Nike Dunk Low and High are easily the more popular models. However, that doesn’t mean the Dunk Mid doesn’t have its merits. It is a cool silhouette that certainly deserves some new and unique colorways.

Additionally, the past few years have seen a huge resurgence for the Nike Dunk Low and High. Unfortunately, the Nike Dunk Mid has largely been left behind in all of this. Now, however, Nike is looking to right that wrong with some dope new colorways that will come across as familiar.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Mid “Panda”

For instance, one of the biggest shoes of the last couple of years has been the “Panda” Dunk. This is a model that has been going crazy on the resale market, and there have been numerous restocks. Subsequently, the colorway is coming to the Nike Dunk Mid.

Firstly, this shoe has a very basic white base on the upper. White is placed on the midsole, toe box, tongue, laces, side panels, and even the cuff. Additionally, the shoe has black overlays with a black Nike swoosh. This is what ultimately gives the shoe that iconic “Panda” look to it.

Panda – Image via Nike

Overall, this is a shoe that you simply cannot go wrong with. Black and white are two tones that will always work well together, and the Panda Dunk is further proof of this concept. Hopefully, the Nike Dunk Mid gets a well-earned time in the spotlight.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Mid – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

