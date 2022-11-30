With the Nike Dunk Low seeing a huge surge in popularity, the Nike Dunk Low Remastered was an inevitability. The Nike Dunk Low is one of those shoes that hasn’t seen too many variations, like the Air Jordan 1. However, it seems like Nike has come through with something unique.

This new silhouette takes the silhouette you love and transforms it into something more modern. The tooling on the upper is completely different, as we have a unique padded tongue and some unique materials. Overall, it is an interesting proposition for those who want something a bit unique.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low Remastered

Now, a new colorway of this unique silhouette has surfaced online. In the images down below, you can find an “Olive” colorway of the Dunk Low Remastered. It is a great neutral colorway, that will certainly intrigue newbies to the silhouette.

Firstly, this shoe has a dark olive base. This is represented by a toe box and side panel that is comprised of mesh. Secondly, light olive leather is found on the overlays, including the Nike swoosh. Lastly, a bit of burgundy is placed on the back heel and cuff. You can even see a bit of orange peaking through on the mudguard, as well as the Nike branding on the tongue.

Nike Dunk Low Remastered – Image via Nike

If you are into the original Nike Dunk Low, then these should be seriously looked at. The silhouette is the same, however, the construction makes these fit better with current trends. Overall, we hope to see more colorways of this shoe soon.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Nike Dunk Low Remastered “Olive” does not yet have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Olive – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

