One of the best shoes ever is the Nike Dunk Low. This is a sneaker that has been around for about 40 years at this point, and it continues to get hit with some truly amazing colorways. Although there was a quiet period for the sneaker, it is back in full swing.

Every single week, it feels like we are showcasing a whole host of new offerings that are unique and exciting. Additionally, there have been plenty of great women’s exclusives. There are more female sneakerheads than ever before, and they have been getting some amazing shoes.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk Low “Sandrift”

The latest Nike Dunk Low sneaker to be shown off is this “Sandrift” model. As you can guess, this is a colorway that will be exclusive to women. Of course, if you are a man with smaller feet, then you will probably be able to grab these.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a sandy base to it. The sneaker definitely lives up to its name in that regard. This base is found on the toe box, side panels, and even the cuff. Subsequently, the shoe has a darker brown base on the overlays. This brown still isn’t very dark, however, it does contrast the base quite well.

Overall, this is a nice neutral colorway that will likely work best during the Fall and Winter months. These could certainly be a decent wear during the warmer months, although it is clear that these fit a cooler aesthetic. Either way, Nike has come through with another potential hit.

Release Details

At this juncture, the Nike Dunk Low “Sandrift” does not have a release date. Having said that, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

