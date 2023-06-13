Overall, the Nike Dunk Low is a fantastic shoe. In fact, it has been around for over 40 years at this point. However, it still remains one of the best shoes that money can buy. Despite not always being on trend, it has still managed to survive. Ultimately, this is due to the timeless nature of the silhouette. There are plenty of shoes that look great, although they very quickly become a symptom of trends and the times. With the Dunk Low, this is not an issue that any consumer has to worry about.

During the course of 2023, this shoe has received a ton of new offerings and great colorways. In fact, we are constantly reporting on these new models that seem to come at us like an unstoppable barrage. Either way, fans probably don’t mind this as they have tons of options to choose from. This is especially true for women sneakerheads as the women’s exclusives have been plentiful. The latest example of that is the Nike Dunk Low “Celestial Gold,” found below.

“Celestial Gold” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

Firstly, it is important to point out that this is just an overall gorgeous sneaker. From the beige suede base to the celestial gold suede overlays, this is a sneaker that is immediately going to pop. Moreover, the navy blue Nike logo on the tongue adds an unexpected but very much appreciated pop of color. Ultimately, this is just a great offering for the summer months that will impress people.

More Photos

According to Kicks On Fire, this new shoe will be released through the SNKRS App as of June 22nd with a retail price of $120 USD attached. If you are a woman and want to upgrade your sneaker wardrobe for this summer, then this “Celestial Gold” colorway is a must-have. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]