When it comes to sneakers, trends always seem to come and go. Some sneakers, however, will always be iconic. One of those shoes is the Nike Dunk Low. Admittedly, this shoe was forgotten about during the Yeezy hype train era that plagued the years 2016-2020. Luckily, this shoe has bounced back and has returned in a big way.

Over the last few years, we have seen a plethora of amazing new colorways. There seems to be a real appetite for colorways that go in every which direction, and Nike has done a fantastic job of meeting the demand. Soon, the Nike Dunk Low will be getting another new color scheme, which has been dubbed “Citron Pulse.”

Image via Nike

In the official images down below, you can see how this sneaker has fairly basic makeup to it. For instance, the shoe begins with a grey base that extends to the side panels, toe box, tongue, and even the back heel. As for the citron parts, those can be found on the overlays and even the outsole. The laces also contain the gorgeous shade of yellow, which just adds to the overall feel of this sneaker.

If you are looking to grab this sneaker, there is no official release date right now. With that being said, you can be sure to get more information on these by staying tuned to HotNewHipHop. We are always bringing you sneaker news and updates, every single day. As always, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike