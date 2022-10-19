One of the most iconic sneakers to ever hit the market is the Nike Dunk Low. This is a shoe that took a bit of a hiatus a few years ago, but since that time, it has truly picked up steam. There have been a ton of amazing releases since 2020, including the “Syracuse” offering which can be found below. This shoe is set to get a restock, which is reason to be excited.

In the images below, you can see that shoe has a white leather base, while the overlays are all orange. Of course, this is simply a reference to the Syracuse sports teams, which all done orange and white colors. It is an iconic colorway that fans were immediately keen on copping when they were first released. Needless to say, there will be hype for this restock.

Sneakerheads who missed out on the 2020 release will be able to grab these as of November 1st for a price of $110 USD. As always, let us know what you think about these, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

