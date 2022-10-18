One of the greatest shoes ever made is the Nike Dunk Low. It’s a sneaker that has a classic silhouette that is very easy to pair with a plethora of different outfits. After a couple of years of obscurity, the Nike Dunk Low hype is back in full force, and fans are happy to have these back. New colorways are constantly being developed, and so far, we have seen some great models, including this “Valerian Blue” model, below.

As you can see in the official images, a gorgeous shade of blue is used as the base. From there, we have some nice red overlays. This is then paired with a white Nike swoosh. All of these elements come together to form a solid shoe that you cannot go wrong with. We love seeing new tones, and Nike knocked it out of the park with these.

For now, there is no release date associated with this shoe, although you should be able to cop these very soon. While you wait for more information on this sneaker, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

