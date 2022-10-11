There have been some iconic sneakers to make their way over to the market over the last few decades. One such sneaker is the Nike Dunk Low. While these ultimately went out of style for a short time, Dunks are fully back in style, and sneakerheads could not be any happier. It has led to a whole slew of amazing colorways, particularly in 2022.

One of the newest models to be shown off is this “Gym Red” offering, below. As you can see, the shoe has a white leather base, with red leather overlays. From there, gold Nike branding is placed on the tongue to bring the entire look together. It’s a colorway that can be worn all year round, and fans will definitely appreciate how familiar it looks.

This is another great colorway of the Nike Dunk Low, and if you want to cop it, you will be able to do so as of Wednesday, October 19th for a price of $110 USD. These can be had over at GOAT and Flight Club, so be sure to check both of them out. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike