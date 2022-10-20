Halloween is in just 11 days from now which means the sneakers brands are ready to come through with some spooky sneaker creations. Nike is always one of the brands engaged in this practice, and recently, they came through with a shock-drop for the Nike Dunk Low, pictured below.

As you can imagine, this model is simply called “Halloween.” It is a unique model that contains grey uppers that have some reflective overlays. Among these is a glow-in-the-dark green outsole, while the midsole is simply white. Most Halloween shoes will come with some form of orange, although that is simply not the case here. Either way, it culminates in an interesting sneaker that will turn heads while you go trick-or-treating.

If you are a fan of these and want to get yourself a pair, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, October 27th for a price of $120 USD over at the SNKRS App. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

