If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.

Consequently, this renewed interest is leading to a whole bunch of brand-new colorways. This kind of variety is great for consumers, and there is no doubt that Nike agrees. In fact, some of the colorways that we saw in 2020 will be returning to the market in 2022.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple”

Among those colorways that are returning to the market is the “Varsity Purple” model, which can be found below. Overall, this is a gorgeous color scheme, and it is easy to see why Nike would want to bring something like this back. After all, the more colorways the merrier.

In the official images down below, you can see that the shoe begins with a white leather base. Furthermore, the overlays and Nike swoosh are covered in an amazing shade of purple. Lastly, there is some gold on the tongue’s logo, which helps bring it all together.

Nike Dunk High – Image via Nike

Once again, Nike has knocked it out of the park with a Nike Dunk High offering. This will always be a highly-sought after model, and colorways like this keep the shoe’s legacy alive.

Release Details

If you are planning on grabbing these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, December 2nd for $120 USD. Additionally, these can be found on the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

Varsity Purple – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]