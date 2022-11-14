Over the years, Nike has delivered some truly incredible silhouettes, including the Nike Dunk High. This is a truly classic silhouette that has received plenty of colorways throughout history. Just like the Nike Dunk Low, this shoe fell off for a bit, but now, it’s back in a big way.

If you have been paying attention to our website, then you know how in demand these are. Nike Dunk High colorways are being released on a weekly basis, and we are always seeing a plethora of teasers. This is obviously good for sneakerheads, who keep buying these.

Image via Nike

Nike Dunk High “Clouds”

Some may think the shoe has gotten stale, although most would actually disagree. Consequently, Nike has continued to show out for those whose love of the silhouette, is undying. A new colorway is on the way, and as you’ll see, it looks like a recent Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Below, you can find the Dunk High “Clouds.” This shoe is gorgeous as the base of it is made with grey suede. Furthermore, the overlays and Nike swoosh have a beautiful blue and wide tie-dye look that brings in the cloudy look. Additionally, the laces are white, which ties everything together, no pun intended.

Overall, this is a very cool colorway that we’re sure will play nicely with Nike Dunk High lovers. For the last few months, we have seen a ton of leather-based University schemes. This, however, is a nice rejection of that trend. It’s a unique shoe, and we’re sure people will enjoy it.

Release Details

This shoe does not yet have a release date, although it should be hitting stores soon. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

