Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air Gets A Fiery Makeover With "Cinnabar"

A big release for the Rare Air collection.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is making a significant comeback with its "Cinnabar" colorway as part of the eagerly awaited "Rare Air" series. New detailed images have surfaced, generating excitement among sneaker enthusiasts who will have to wait a couple of months for the release. This edition merges innovation with a tribute to its rich history. The "Cinnabar" version dazzles with its vibrant red accents, beautifully complementing the premium leather upper dressed in elegant shades of sail. These warm hues create a striking backdrop for the bold Cinnabar red that stands out on the iconic Wings logo, Nike Swoosh, and rubber outsole.

This colorway not only refreshes the classic silhouette but also introduces a modern twist, emphasizing exclusivity and craftsmanship. Gradient laces and a contrasting blue tongue label add dynamic touches to the sneaker, enhancing its overall charm. Completing the design is a clean sail midsole, which keeps the shoe's sleek and unified look intact. Perfect for both collectors and style-savvy individuals, the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air in "Cinnabar" is poised to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection, fusing heritage with contemporary style in a memorable way.

"Cinnabar" Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air

