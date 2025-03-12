Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” Brings Vintage Energy

BY Ben Atkinson 40 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-high-og-rare-air-cinnabar-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” surfaces in official images, revealing vintage details and a raw, deconstructed look.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” has made its way into the spotlight with official photos now available. This colorway offers a fresh take on the classic Jordan 1, blending premium materials with vintage-inspired details. The Rare Air line removes the standard Nike Air branding, instead highlighting a raw, deconstructed look that gives the sneaker a unique identity. The Air Jordan 1 is a timeless sneaker that set the foundation for modern basketball and streetwear culture. Originally released in 1985, it was banned by the NBA for violating uniform regulations, but that only fueled its legend.

Over the years, countless colorways and collaborations have expanded its legacy. The “Cinnabar” edition keeps that energy alive with a mix of aged details and premium construction, making it a standout among recent releases. These official images reveal the sneaker’s distinctive design, featuring a blend of smooth and fuzzy textures, a stitched Swoosh, and a vintage sail midsole. The faded red laces and outsole contrast against the creamy leather upper, adding character to the design. The attention to detail in these photos confirms that Jordan Brand is continuing to experiment with materials while respecting the shoe’s history.

Read More: The Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey" Returns For Another Retro Run

Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar”
air-jordan-1-high-og-rare-air-cinnabar-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The sneaker features a sail leather upper with distressed suede accents on the collar and Swoosh. The faded red laces complement the deep cinnabar detailing on the Wings logo and outsole. A vintage-inspired midsole enhances the aged aesthetic. Exposed stitching and a deconstructed tongue complete the raw look. The sneaker removes the classic Nike Air branding, making it a unique take on the iconic Jordan 1.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” will be released on April 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

air-jordan-1-high-og-rare-air-cinnabar-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-high-og-rare-air-cinnabar-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Only 20 Pairs: The Exclusive Air Jordan 1 "Black Gold" 1985 Sample

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-1-high-og-rare-air-cinnabar-sneaker-news Sneakers Dropping Soon: Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” 437
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” Coming Next Year 3.9K
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers A Short Delay For The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air In "Cinnabar" 933
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air Gets A Fiery Makeover With "Cinnabar" 518