Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” Brings Vintage Energy

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” has made its way into the spotlight with official photos now available. This colorway offers a fresh take on the classic Jordan 1, blending premium materials with vintage-inspired details. The Rare Air line removes the standard Nike Air branding, instead highlighting a raw, deconstructed look that gives the sneaker a unique identity. The Air Jordan 1 is a timeless sneaker that set the foundation for modern basketball and streetwear culture. Originally released in 1985, it was banned by the NBA for violating uniform regulations, but that only fueled its legend.

Over the years, countless colorways and collaborations have expanded its legacy. The “Cinnabar” edition keeps that energy alive with a mix of aged details and premium construction, making it a standout among recent releases. These official images reveal the sneaker’s distinctive design, featuring a blend of smooth and fuzzy textures, a stitched Swoosh, and a vintage sail midsole. The faded red laces and outsole contrast against the creamy leather upper, adding character to the design. The attention to detail in these photos confirms that Jordan Brand is continuing to experiment with materials while respecting the shoe’s history.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar”

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a sail leather upper with distressed suede accents on the collar and Swoosh. The faded red laces complement the deep cinnabar detailing on the Wings logo and outsole. A vintage-inspired midsole enhances the aged aesthetic. Exposed stitching and a deconstructed tongue complete the raw look. The sneaker removes the classic Nike Air branding, making it a unique take on the iconic Jordan 1.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Cinnabar” will be released on April 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

Image via Nike