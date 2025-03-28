The "Irregular Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High '85 Nails The Retro Details

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 Irregular Shadow has finally surfaced in official photos, revealing its clean retro design and subtle twists. A modern spin on the classic "Shadow" colorway, this pair keeps things grounded in heritage while introducing new nuances. From the revised Swoosh shape to the high-cut collar, this release continues the '85 series' push for authenticity and detail. This silhouette stays true to its roots. The Air Jordan 1 was Michael Jordan’s very first signature sneaker, originally debuting in 1985.

Known for its high-top cut and bold color-blocking, the model became an icon both on and off the court. Since then, Jordan Brand has reimagined the AJ1 in dozens of forms, with the '85 line bringing things back to where it all began. The Irregular Shadow follows up on recent ‘85 drops like the fan-favorite Bred edition and fuels the growing demand for OG-style construction. The photos show everything we hoped for. The leather quality looks premium, the shape stays sharp, and the aged midsole adds a nice vintage touch. Expect these to resonate with longtime collectors and new fans alike.

Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Irregular Shadow”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 Irregular Shadow features a black and grey leather upper with a classic two-tone layout. Also, the midsole arrives in an aged off-white, nodding to vintage styling. A slightly taller collar and refined Swoosh shape reflect the original 1985 build. Further, the Wings logo, Nike Air tongue tag, and updated shape all signal Jordan Brand’s commitment to accuracy in its '85 series.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Irregular Shadow” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they are released. The drop is expected to be available through SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers. Given the success of past '85 releases, this one could sell out quickly.

Image via Nike