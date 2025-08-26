Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Irregular Shadow” Releases Tomorrow

The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Irregular Shadow” is set to release tomorrow, bringing back a timeless color scheme with a slight twist. This version pays tribute to the original “Shadow” but leans into a more weathered and vintage-inspired look.

It’s the kind of sneaker that speaks to both collectors chasing history and newcomers drawn to the understated cool of the Jordan 1. The Jordan 1 first hit the scene in 1985, marking the start of one of the most influential sneaker lines in history.

Michael Jordan’s on-court dominance helped the shoe transcend basketball, and its rebellious design turned it into a fashion staple. Over the years, the silhouette has remained essential, cycling through OG colorways, reinterpretations, and premium makeups.

The High ‘85 cut brings the closest shape to the original, giving fans a true throwback experience while still introducing new variations. The “Irregular Shadow” balances familiar design with fresh execution. It keeps the black and grey blocking but introduces subtle differences in tone that make it feel unique without straying too far from the DNA.

As the photos show, the shoe sits on a slightly aged midsole, giving it a vintage finish. It’s a classic reborn with just enough irregularity to stand apart.

Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Irregular Shadow”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Irregular Shadow” features smooth black leather across the base with grey overlays on the toe, heel, and Swoosh. Its color-blocking recalls the OG “Shadow” but plays with tones for a slightly varied effect.

The Wings logo on the collar appears in black, while nylon tongues carry classic Nike Air branding. Black laces add contrast against the grey eyelets, keeping the look balanced.

An aged midsole delivers a vintage vibe, finished with a grey rubber outsole for grip and durability. The overall design stays true to heritage while adding a fresh, subtle twist.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Irregular Shadow” will be released on August 27th, 2025 via Foot District. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they are released.

