Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Irregular Shadow” Only Releasing In Japan

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 Irregular Shadow flips the OG look with mismatched color-blocking in a Japan-exclusive release.

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Irregular Shadow” brings back a piece of Jordan Brand history that never got its shine. Set to release on soon this pair pays tribute to a rare prototype from 1985. That pair reimagined the classic “Shadow” colorway with mismatched panels.

Instead of the uniform blocking seen on previous Shadows, each shoe features its own flipped layout, giving this retro a raw, almost sample-like feel. The sneaker comes with a taller collar and stiffer leather build that mirrors the original 1985 design.

The upper mixes rich black and soft grey leather, while a muslin-colored midsole adds a worn-in vibe that’s new to the High 85 line. It’s the kind of thoughtful detail that nods to age and authenticity without going overboard.

But here’s the catch, this release is a Japan exclusive. Jordan Brand is dropping the Irregular Shadow through a special pop-up in Shibuya, and raffles are already live through select retailers like V.A. Tokyo.

With no word on a global release, pairs will likely be tough to come by for anyone outside Japan. Official photos show the asymmetry clearly, highlighting just how different this release really is. For collectors, this one’s already legendary.

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Irregular Shadow” brings an experimental edge to a heritage silhouette. It flips the familiar black and grey “Shadow” color-blocking in an asymmetrical layout.

Premium leather construction gives the upper a sturdy feel, while the taller ankle collar and classic OG shape stay true to the original 1985 cut. A muslin-tinted midsole adds vintage flavor, mimicking the aged look of worn pairs from the ‘80s.

Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Irregular Shadow” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Irregular Shadow” will be released on July 31st, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they are released. Again, the pair will be a Japajn-exclsuive.

