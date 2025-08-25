Nike Introduces SNKRS Reserve Pre Order Program

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro “Christmas” marked the debut of Nike’s new SNKRS Reserve program on August 24, 2025. The feature, built into the SNKRS app, introduces a new way for members to secure limited sneakers ahead of their official release.

Instead of battling drops or random draws, a select group of users can now pre-order pairs directly. SNKRS Reserve is Nike’s attempt to shift the buying experience away from chaos and toward control.

By allowing members to reserve pairs in advance, the brand not only gauges demand more accurately but also cuts down on the influence of bots and resellers. Members can access reservations through early access notifications or exclusive QR codes, creating a more curated rollout.

Once reserved, pairs are guaranteed, giving buyers the peace of mind often missing in today’s sneaker game. The strategy shows Nike’s willingness to experiment with distribution. Pre-orders won’t replace standard launches but will supplement them, especially for models that generate intense anticipation.

It’s also a way for Nike to reward loyal members while reinforcing the SNKRS app as the hub for its most important drops. Photos from the debut launch highlight the Kobe 3 Protro “Christmas,” a sneaker already carrying historic weight as part of Kobe Bryant’s celebrated line.

What Is The Nike SNKRS Reserve?

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro “Christmas” brings back a festive look from Kobe Bryant’s playing days. The shoe features a blue upper with intricate web-like overlays across the surface. Blue accents hit the lining, laces, and branding to emphasize the holiday theme.

A translucent outsole finishes the design, adding a modern edge to the retro silhouette. The Protro build updates performance tech, offering lightweight cushioning and support fit for today’s game.

As the first sneaker to launch through SNKRS Reserve, it sets the tone for what could become a major shift in Nike’s release strategy moving forward.