Nike Kobe 3 Protro Returns With Performance Upgrades

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro “White” revives a piece of Kobe Bryant’s legacy with modern performance upgrades built for today’s game. Designed to honor both the player and the shoe’s original era, this version leans into innovation while keeping the spirit of the 2007–08 MVP season alive.

The Kobe 3 first turned heads with its net-inspired upper and unique construction. It was unconventional but carried Kobe’s vision of a basketball shoe that felt like an extension of his foot. Fast forward to 2025, and Nike has revisited the model through the Protro lens, balancing heritage with fresh technology.

The goal is clear: to make the shoe perform at the highest level without losing the DNA that made it iconic. What makes the Kobe line stand apart is how deeply it reflects Bryant’s mindset. He wasn’t just an athlete wearing sneakers; he was directly involved in shaping them, pushing Nike designers to rethink cushioning, traction, and fit.

The Protro philosophy, retrofitting classics with today’s tools, keeps that influence alive. As the official photos show, the Kobe 3 Protro brings back its signature look in a clean all-white colorway while introducing full-length Zoom cushioning, Cushlon 3.0 midsoles, and a diamond-patterned outsole.

It’s more than just a retro. It’s a reminder of Kobe’s relentless drive to improve, even in design.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro “White” features a TPU upper with mesh backing, giving the shoe its net-inspired design while enhancing airflow and support. Full-length Zoom strobel cushioning provides responsive energy return, replacing the smaller airbags from the original.

A Cushlon 3.0 midsole keeps the shoe lightweight and bouncy, perfect for players who move with speed. The diamond traction pattern improves grip on cuts and pivots, while the mid-cut profile balances mobility with ankle security.

Finished in a crisp all-white palette, the Kobe 3 Protro maintains its signature identity while delivering the technical updates today’s game demands.