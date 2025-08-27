Travis Scott x Nike Partnership Stays Strong Amid Rumors

BY Ben Atkinson 278 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
travis-scott-x-nike-partnership-sneaker-news
Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Hip hop recording artist and Houston native Travis Scott sits courtside at the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers game in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Travis Scott and Nike remain locked in, as the Cactus Jack partnership continues to shape sneaker culture with iconic collaborations.

The Travis Scott x Nike collaboration continues to hold strong, despite rumors suggesting otherwise. Reports circulated that Scott was in talks with Adidas, but those claims have now been shut down.

According to Kurrco, sources confirmed that Cactus Jack’s relationship with Nike remains intact, keeping one of the most impactful sneaker partnerships alive. Travis Scott has built a massive catalog with Nike and Jordan Brand since their first link-up in 2017.

The Air Force 1 Low marked his entry into the world of sneaker collaborations, but it was the Air Jordan 1 that truly shifted the culture. The backward Swoosh design became instantly recognizable, setting off a wave of demand that hasn’t slowed down.

From Air Max 270s to Dunk Lows and Air Jordan 6s, every release has sparked chaos in the market, with pairs reselling for well above retail. Scott’s sneakers connect music, fashion, and streetwear in a way few others have managed.

His earthy color palettes, unique branding, and storytelling approach turn each drop into an event. The Cactus Jack imprint has become as much a part of Nike’s legacy as it has Scott’s.

From the first Air Force 1 to the now-iconic Air Jordan 1s, every Travis Scott release with Nike has carried cultural weight. The partnership has consistently bridged music and sneakers, creating moments that extend far beyond the court or the stage.

With Cactus Jack and Nike still moving together, this collaboration remains one of the defining chapters in modern sneaker history.

Read More: Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 4 Releases

Travis Scott Nike Collab

Travis Scott’s Nike collaborations feature bold reinterpretations of classic silhouettes. The Air Jordan 1 Low and High pairs stand out with the oversized reverse Swoosh, premium suede, and earthy tones.

His Air Force 1s incorporate Cactus Jack patches and unique textures, while Dunk Lows mix camouflage, paisley, and rope-style laces. Air Jordan 6s arrive with stash pockets and muted palettes, tying back to Scott’s Houston roots.

Even running silhouettes like the Air Max 270 carry his signature touch with distressed looks and tonal layering. Each sneaker blends performance heritage with Cactus Jack design language, creating drops that dominate both culture and resale.

Read More: Supreme's Nike Air Force 1 Low Unveiled In Other Colorway

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Travis Scott Performs At The O2 Arena Streetwear Best Travis Scott Collaboration Shoes 1.6K
Tavis-Scott-Fragment-Air-Jordan-1-Low-OG-Military-Blue-DM7866-104-3 Sneakers Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Release Date Revealed 16.6K
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Sneakers Travis Scott Debuts "Cactus Jack" Nike Air Force 1 Collab 13.3K
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show Sneakers Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” First Look 1.8K
Comments 0