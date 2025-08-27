Travis Scott x Nike Partnership Stays Strong Amid Rumors

The Travis Scott x Nike collaboration continues to hold strong, despite rumors suggesting otherwise. Reports circulated that Scott was in talks with Adidas, but those claims have now been shut down.

According to Kurrco, sources confirmed that Cactus Jack’s relationship with Nike remains intact, keeping one of the most impactful sneaker partnerships alive. Travis Scott has built a massive catalog with Nike and Jordan Brand since their first link-up in 2017.

The Air Force 1 Low marked his entry into the world of sneaker collaborations, but it was the Air Jordan 1 that truly shifted the culture. The backward Swoosh design became instantly recognizable, setting off a wave of demand that hasn’t slowed down.

From Air Max 270s to Dunk Lows and Air Jordan 6s, every release has sparked chaos in the market, with pairs reselling for well above retail. Scott’s sneakers connect music, fashion, and streetwear in a way few others have managed.

His earthy color palettes, unique branding, and storytelling approach turn each drop into an event. The Cactus Jack imprint has become as much a part of Nike’s legacy as it has Scott’s.

From the first Air Force 1 to the now-iconic Air Jordan 1s, every Travis Scott release with Nike has carried cultural weight. The partnership has consistently bridged music and sneakers, creating moments that extend far beyond the court or the stage.

With Cactus Jack and Nike still moving together, this collaboration remains one of the defining chapters in modern sneaker history.

Read More: Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 4 Releases

Travis Scott Nike Collab

Travis Scott’s Nike collaborations feature bold reinterpretations of classic silhouettes. The Air Jordan 1 Low and High pairs stand out with the oversized reverse Swoosh, premium suede, and earthy tones.

His Air Force 1s incorporate Cactus Jack patches and unique textures, while Dunk Lows mix camouflage, paisley, and rope-style laces. Air Jordan 6s arrive with stash pockets and muted palettes, tying back to Scott’s Houston roots.