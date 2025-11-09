The first in-hand look at the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low has just dropped, and it’s already making waves. This pair brings back one of the most famous collaborations in sneakers, combining Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack style with Fragment’s clean, classic design.

While the release still says “soon” on Travis’ site, fans are watching closely for any updates. Travis Scott’s partnership with Jordan Brand has become one of the most successful in recent memory.

From his first Air Jordan 4s to the reverse Swoosh 1s, every drop has sold out in minutes. His projects always mix premium materials, simple colors, and that signature twist that makes each pair stand out.

When you add Fragment Design into the mix, it turns into something even bigger. It's a meeting of two creative forces who have both shaped sneaker culture in their own ways.

The new photo shows the shoe’s crisp white leather base with royal blue overlays and Travis’ signature backward Swoosh. Black laces, aged midsoles, and small Fragment details finish the look. With the “soon” tag still teasing on his site, fans can only wait and hope the next drop is around the corner.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low features a mix of white tumbled leather with blue overlays and Scott’s reverse Swoosh in royal blue. Black laces and lining create contrast, while the cream midsole adds a vintage edge.

Fragment branding appears on the heel, blending seamlessly with Cactus Jack and Nike Air details. The craftsmanship feels premium, staying consistent with past collaborations from both Scott and Fujiwara.

This colorway strikes a clean balance between heritage and modern flair, making it a standout addition to the Air Jordan 1’s deep history of creative reinvention.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG looks like it can be released any day now. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $155 when they are released.