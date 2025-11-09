Jordan Tatum 4 “Smoke Grey/Anthracite” Brings Subtle Style This Holiday

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Smoke Grey/Anthracite” is dropping later this holiday season, bringing a clean and simple look to Jayson Tatum’s signature line. The colorway uses cool grey tones that give it a calm, balanced feel just like Tatum’s steady play on the court.

While some of his past shoes featured bright colors, this pair goes for a more quiet and classic style with darker shades and soft details. Since the first Tatum model, Jordan Brand has focused on keeping the line light, flexible, and built for real performance.

Each new release aims to help players move easily while staying in control. The Tatum 4 continues that goal, mixing comfort with a sharp design that looks good on and off the court.

In the official photos, the “Smoke Grey/Anthracite” stands out with its smooth blend of shades. The upper uses soft grey suede with darker layers around the sides and heel for extra depth.

Black laces and a shiny Jumpman logo finish it off, adding just enough contrast to make the shoe pop. The design feels modern, simple, and built for action. It's perfect for Tatum’s style and Jordan Brand’s next step forward.

Jordan Tatum 4 “Smoke Grey/Anthracite”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Tatum 4 “Smoke Grey/Anthracite” features a soft suede upper in muted grey tones with mesh overlays along the sides. Black detailing runs across the tongue, laces, and lining, giving the shoe a sharp contrast.

A darker grey midsole adds depth, while the metallic Jumpman logo on the side ties the design together. The sole uses Jordan’s Cushlon 3.0 foam for improved comfort and stability during play.

A transparent heel tab and Tatum’s logo add the final touch. It’s a clean, simple look that balances court-ready performance with off-court appeal.

Jordan Tatum 4 “Smoke Grey/Anthracite”

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 4 “Smoke Grey/Anthracite” will be released in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Image via Nike