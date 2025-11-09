Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro “China” Will Release Via SNKRS

The Nike Kobe 9 Protro “China” drops soon, bringing back one of Kobe Bryant’s most eye-catching colorways. This release honors Kobe’s global reach, especially his deep bond with China’s basketball community.

The bright red and gold mix stands for celebration, strength, and the competitive drive that defined Kobe’s game. The Kobe 9 first came out in 2014 and changed how people saw basketball shoes. It was light, supportive, and built for quick, skilled players.

The “China” version stood out for its bold colors and detailed design, mixing Kobe’s intensity with cultural meaning. The new Protro version keeps that same energy while adding updated cushioning and better materials for modern play.

In the official photos, the “China” colorway looks as clean as ever. The upper comes in red mesh with gold touches and black details throughout.

A speckled red midsole and white outsole round out the design, while Kobe’s signature on the heel gives it a personal touch. The return of the Nike Kobe 9 Protro “China” feels like a true tribute to Kobe’s legacy and his lasting impact on fans everywhere.

Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro “China”

Image via Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Protro “China” features a bold red mesh upper with metallic gold Swooshes and detailed black accents. Gold patterns appear on the tongue and insole, nodding to Chinese art and tradition.

Black laces tie the look together, while a speckled midsole and white outsole add contrast. Kobe’s signature sits on the heel in gold, finishing off the design with a personal touch.

The shoe also includes Protro-level cushioning for improved comfort and performance. Both stylish and symbolic, the “China” colorway captures Kobe’s deep influence across cultures and remains one of his most memorable designs.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro “China” is going to drop on November 22nd, 2025 via SNKRS. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release.

Image via Nike