Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro “China” Will Release Via SNKRS

BY Ben Atkinson 27 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-kobe-9-protro-china-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Nike Kobe 9 Protro “China” returns soon, reviving its bold red and gold look inspired by Kobe’s global legacy.

The Nike Kobe 9 Protro “China” drops soon, bringing back one of Kobe Bryant’s most eye-catching colorways. This release honors Kobe’s global reach, especially his deep bond with China’s basketball community.

The bright red and gold mix stands for celebration, strength, and the competitive drive that defined Kobe’s game. The Kobe 9 first came out in 2014 and changed how people saw basketball shoes. It was light, supportive, and built for quick, skilled players.

The “China” version stood out for its bold colors and detailed design, mixing Kobe’s intensity with cultural meaning. The new Protro version keeps that same energy while adding updated cushioning and better materials for modern play.

In the official photos, the “China” colorway looks as clean as ever. The upper comes in red mesh with gold touches and black details throughout.

A speckled red midsole and white outsole round out the design, while Kobe’s signature on the heel gives it a personal touch. The return of the Nike Kobe 9 Protro “China” feels like a true tribute to Kobe’s legacy and his lasting impact on fans everywhere.

Read More: The Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” Just Dropped And Pairs Are Still Available

Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro “China”
nike-kobe-9-protro-china-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Protro “China” features a bold red mesh upper with metallic gold Swooshes and detailed black accents. Gold patterns appear on the tongue and insole, nodding to Chinese art and tradition.

Black laces tie the look together, while a speckled midsole and white outsole add contrast. Kobe’s signature sits on the heel in gold, finishing off the design with a personal touch.

The shoe also includes Protro-level cushioning for improved comfort and performance. Both stylish and symbolic, the “China” colorway captures Kobe’s deep influence across cultures and remains one of his most memorable designs.

Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro “China” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro “China” is going to drop on November 22nd, 2025 via SNKRS. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release.

nike-kobe-9-protro-china-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
nike-kobe-9-protro-china-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Official Images Surface Of Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters"

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
nike-kobe-9-protro-china-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike Brings Back The Kobe 9 Protro “China” This Month 349
Nike-Kobe-9-EM-Low-Protro-China-2025-2 Sneakers Nike Revives The Kobe 9 "China" For Holiday 2025 Release 505
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers Sneakers Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro To Feature Stealthy "Black/University Gold" 1.9K
NBA Finals Game 7: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers Sneakers Nike Kobe 5 Protro “University Red” Gets New Mockup 1142
Comments 0