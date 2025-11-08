Official Images Surface Of Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters"

The Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” drops this month, adding a clean and classy look to one of Jordan Brand’s most loved shoes. This women’s exclusive mixes soft colors and smooth leather for a simple, polished style that fits the season perfectly.

Official photos are out now, showing a design that feels calm but stands out. First released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 is one of the most important sneakers in Michael Jordan’s career.

It was the first pair designed by Tinker Hatfield and brought big changes to sneaker design, like the visible Air bubble and elephant print. MJ wore the AJ3 during his famous Dunk Contest win that same year. Its mix of comfort and style made it a classic that still matters today.

The “Champagne & Oysters” features a white leather upper with soft beige overlays and gold touches around the heel. Icy blue soles finish off the look, giving the shoe a fresh and balanced feel.

This release combines Jordan history with an updated design that feels both new and familiar. It’s proof that the Air Jordan 3 still finds new ways to stay relevant decades later.

Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” features a soft white tumbled leather upper with light beige elephant print overlays. Gold accents appear on the midsole and eyelets, adding a subtle shine to the clean design.

The heel tab and Jumpman logo match the creamy tones, while icy blue outsoles bring a cool finish underneath. Inside, plush padding and smooth lining ensure comfort and support.

This women’s exclusive pairs classic Jordan style with upscale details, making it one of the most polished takes on the Air Jordan 3 to date. Every detail feels thoughtful and tastefully done.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Champagne & Oysters” is going to drop on November 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $205 when they are released.

Image via Nike