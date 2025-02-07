champagne & oysters
Follow
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Sneakers
Air Jordan 3 "Champagne & Oysters" Serves Up A Sophisticated Look
Smooth leather, suede, and gold accents make this a must-have.
By
Ben Atkinson
February 07, 2025
666 Views
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE