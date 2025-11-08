Official Images Drop For The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is coming back this Black Friday, giving one of Jordan Brand’s most loved colorways another run. Official photos are out, showing the shoe’s full black look that never goes out of style.

Clean, simple, and bold, the “Black Cat” remains one of the smoothest versions of the Jordan 4. First released in 2006, the “Black Cat” got its name from Michael Jordan’s nickname, which came from his speed and focus on the court.

The Air Jordan 4 first dropped in 1989 and quickly became a key part of Jordan’s history. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it stood out for its visible Air unit, plastic wings, and mesh panels.

Decades later, it still captures the perfect mix of sport and streetwear. In the new images, the “Black Cat” keeps its classic look with soft black nubuck, a matching midsole, and mesh details. Shiny eyelets and the Nike Air logo on the heel add a nice touch.

The full black colorway stays quiet but sharp, giving it a lasting appeal. This release adds another strong entry to the Jordan 4’s legacy of timeless design and style.

Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” features an all-black nubuck upper with tonal netting and plastic lace wings. Glossy eyelets and a matching black midsole bring subtle contrast, while the Nike Air branding sits proudly on the heel tab.

The tongue carries the classic Jumpman logo in dark tones, keeping the theme consistent. A visible Air unit adds comfort and completes the clean aesthetic.

The result is a versatile sneaker that works with almost anything. The “Black Cat” blends stealth and style, showing why it remains one of the most iconic Jordan colorways ever made.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” will be released on Black Friday (November 28th, 2025). Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.

Image via Nike