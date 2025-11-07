Retailer Photos Show The Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” In Full Detail

The Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” drops later this month, giving a fresh take on one of Jordan Brand’s most loved sneakers. Releasing only in Las Vegas, this pair adds a rich and stylish look to a shoe that changed basketball footwear forever.

New retailer photos show off its deep purple color and clean build that instantly catches the eye. When the Air Jordan 11 first released in 1995, it changed the game for both performance and fashion.

Michael Jordan wore it during his NBA comeback season, leading the Bulls to another championship. Its mix of high-end materials, shiny leather, and sleek design made it one of the most iconic sneakers ever made.

Every year, Jordan Brand brings back the AJ11 in a new color, and “Mojave” continues that long tradition. In the latest photos, the “Mojave” features a soft purple suede upper with black touches on the tongue, lining, and outsole.

A small black Jumpman logo appears on the ankle, rounding out the clean and simple look. The result is a shoe that feels both bold and smooth, perfect for the Vegas scene. This release blends Jordan’s history with a modern, premium feel that makes it one of this year’s standout drops.

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” features a premium purple suede upper with tonal webbing eyelets and black rope laces. A matching black Jumpman logo sits on the ankle, adding subtle contrast.

The midsole keeps its classic white finish, while the translucent outsole deepens the overall look with dark undertones. The sleek color palette makes the pair stand out without relying on flash.

Built with comfort and quality in mind, this Las Vegas-exclusive release adds a luxurious feel to one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic models.