Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” Returns With Timeless Style

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is returning this November with retailer images already surfacing ahead of the drop. The all-black colorway is one of the most recognizable in the Jordan archive. It offers a clean and versatile look that has become a favorite for both collectors and casual wearers.

This release stays true to the stealthy aesthetic, dressing the silhouette in a dark palette with subtle accents that highlight the shoe’s sharp lines and structure. The “Black Cat” nickname comes from Michael Jordan himself, whose quickness and aggressive style on the court earned him the name.

The Air Jordan 4, originally released in 1989, was designed by Tinker Hatfield and stood out for its mesh panels, plastic wings, and visible Air cushioning. It became a go-to for athletes and streetwear fans alike, cementing its spot as one of the most versatile Jordan models.

With retailer images now out, anticipation is building as fans prepare for the November launch. The photos showcase the premium nubuck construction, tonal branding, and signature details that make the “Black Cat” a timeless classic.

More than three decades after its debut, the Jordan 4 continues to hold weight in sneaker culture, and this release is another reminder of why it remains one of the most beloved designs in the lineup.

Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” features a full black nubuck upper with matching mesh panels and tonal lace wings. Also shiny black eyelets add a subtle contrast against the matte finish.

The midsole comes in all black with a visible Air unit at the heel. Further Nike Air branding is stamped on the back tab in tonal black.

Grey Jumpman logos hit the tongue, while the inner lining contrasts in a soft grey tone. Also the outsole completes the stealthy look with durable black rubber.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” will be released on Black Friday (November 28th, 2025). Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.