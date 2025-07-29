Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" Returns Looking Just As Ruthless

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is back once again, bringing its sleek all-black look to the forefront in newly released retailer images. Known for its minimalism and aggressive style, this colorway taps into the essence of MJ’s relentless approach on the court: sharp, quiet, and lethal.

It first dropped in 2006 and made a celebrated return in 2020. Now it looks like another restock is on the way. The "Black Cat" nickname isn’t just for show. Jordan’s former trainer, Tim Grover, gave him that name because of how he could stalk his opponents..

The Air Jordan 4, originally released in 1989, marked the first time the franchise used mesh panels and featured visible Air in the heel. It was built for performance, but over the years it’s become a lifestyle staple.

The "Black Cat" colorway strips it down to the core, with nothing but black and more black. These new photos showcase exactly what people love about this pair. The suede build, glossy eyelets, and matte finish come together clean.

There’s nothing loud about it, but that’s the point. It’s a stealth icon with timeless appeal. If you missed out last time, this might be the moment.

Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

Image via JD Sports UK

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” features a monochrome black suede upper with tonal mesh netting on the sides and tongue. Matte black wings, glossy black lace tabs, and a soft textile collar build out the top half.

A blacked-out midsole includes visible Air in the heel, and the outsole keeps the theme alive with more black rubber underfoot. Branding is subtle, with a blacked-out Jumpman on the tongue and OG Nike Air on the heel tab.

Everything blends together for one of the cleanest, most wearable Jordan 4s ever made.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” will be released on Black Friday (November 28th, 2025). Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.