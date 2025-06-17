First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat”

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is making a bold return in 2025, and we now have our first in-hand look at the highly anticipated pair. This isn’t just any retro, the beloved triple-black sneaker now features classic Nike Air branding on the heel. This adds a nostalgic touch that’s sure to get longtime fans excited.

Sleek, tonal, and unapologetically stealthy, this updated version brings a subtle twist to a fan favorite while staying true to its minimalist identity. Originally released in 2006 and brought back again in 2020, the “Black Cat” has always stood out for its simplicity.

Inspired by Michael Jordan’s nickname, the shoe leans into its all-black design with smooth nubuck uppers, mesh paneling, and shiny black eyelets. Now, with the iconic Nike Air logo stitched onto the back, this 2025 version connects directly to the shoe’s late ‘80s heritage.

It’s a detail that purists have been waiting for. The photos give us a detailed look at the updated heel branding, tongue tag, and materials used.

From the matte black textures to the refined stitching, the craftsmanship looks locked in. Whether you missed out last time or just want to re-up, this pair is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most sought-after retros.

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” returns in 2025 with premium black nubuck uppers and tonal detailing throughout. Also, the matte mesh paneling and smooth overlays create depth, while glossy black eyelets add a touch of shine.

Nike Air branding appears on the heel for the first time on this colorway, replacing the Jumpman seen on previous retros. Further, the tongue features the classic flight patch with a subtle embroidered Jumpman.

Black laces and a solid black sole complete the stealthy look. It’s sleek, clean, and all attitude, just like the nickname that inspired it.