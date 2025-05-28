The Return Of The Jordan 4 “Black Cat” Just Got Real

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is officially coming back this Black Friday, and this time it's got the Nike Air branding on the heel. This marks the first time this sleek all-black colorway will feature that OG treatment.

The pair is dropping in full-family sizing and will be a general release, meaning it won’t be quite as tough to get as the 2020 drop, at least in theory. A long-time favorite among Jordan heads, the “Black Cat” has always stood out for its stealthy, all-black upper and clean lines.

Its simple palette gives it a timeless, versatile look that works on or off the court. That appeal only grows stronger with this latest version, especially with its updated shape and original branding. The new photos show a slightly refined build with what looks like premium nubuck and glossy black midsoles.

The Nike Air on the back tab is what really sets this version apart. It’s a detail purists have wanted for years. Based on the images, it looks like Jordan Brand is doing this right.

