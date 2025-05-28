The Return Of The Jordan 4 “Black Cat” Just Got Real

BY Ben Atkinson 121 Views
air-jordan-4-black-cat-sneaker-news
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” returns on Black Friday with Nike Air branding and an updated shape for its most complete retro yet.

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is officially coming back this Black Friday, and this time it's got the Nike Air branding on the heel. This marks the first time this sleek all-black colorway will feature that OG treatment.

The pair is dropping in full-family sizing and will be a general release, meaning it won’t be quite as tough to get as the 2020 drop, at least in theory. A long-time favorite among Jordan heads, the “Black Cat” has always stood out for its stealthy, all-black upper and clean lines.

Its simple palette gives it a timeless, versatile look that works on or off the court. That appeal only grows stronger with this latest version, especially with its updated shape and original branding. The new photos show a slightly refined build with what looks like premium nubuck and glossy black midsoles.

The Nike Air on the back tab is what really sets this version apart. It’s a detail purists have wanted for years. Based on the images, it looks like Jordan Brand is doing this right.

Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” Release Date

This updated Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” brings back the stealthy icon with premium upgrades. The upper is built from smooth black nubuck, giving the shoe a luxe yet understated finish.

Glossy black midsoles add depth, while matte wings and mesh panels deliver texture contrast. The highlight is the return of “Nike Air” branding on the heel, replacing the Jumpman for the first time on this colorway.

Inside, a black sockliner and tongue maintain the tonal theme. An icy black rubber outsole grounds the look, bringing it all together in a build that feels both modern and nostalgic.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” will be released on Black Friday (November 28th, 2025). Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.

