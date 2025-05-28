Every Angle Of The A Ma Maniere x Jordan 5 "Violet Ore"

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore” continues to command attention, now with detailed images giving a full look at the refined silhouette. Dressed in premium materials and elevated colorblocking, this pair blends luxury with legacy in a way only this collab can pull off.

This isn’t A Ma Maniere’s first Jordan, but it might be their cleanest. The partnership has always delivered muted tones, quilted linings, and story-driven packaging, and it’s all here again.

The “Violet Ore” tone leans into their signature aesthetic, paired with aged details and dark hits for contrast. What makes this one stand out is its balance. It feels understated but powerful.

The leather looks plush, the tongue and heel branding are on point, and that translucent outsole ties it together without doing too much. Whether you're into the collab or just love a sharp Jordan 5, this drop’s hard to ignore.

The detailed photos below show everything from the stitched “23” to the Nike Air heel tab. It’s a true premium execution that still pays respect to the original Jordan 5 DNA.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore”

This pair features a white leather upper with deep violet accents on the midsole, tongue, and lining. The quilted interior returns, nodding to previous A Ma Maniere collabs. An aged translucent outsole adds vintage character.

Other key elements include a silver lace lock, stitched “23” on the lateral side, and Nike Air branding on the heel. The sneaker combines lifestyle luxury with classic Jordan heritage.