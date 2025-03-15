A Ma Maniere Elevates The Air Jordan 5 With The "Violet Ore" Colorway

a-ma-maniere-x-air-jordan-5-violet-ore-sneaker-news
Image via @fkzsnkrs
The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 "Violet Ore" brings premium materials and a refined colorway to the classic Jordan 5 silhouette.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 "Violet Ore" is a fresh take on a Jordan classic. This collaboration blends the iconic design of the Air Jordan 5 with A Ma Maniere’s signature elevated aesthetic. The Atlanta-based boutique is known for its refined take on sneaker culture, and this release continues that tradition. Further, the sneaker features premium materials and a luxurious color scheme that sets it apart from traditional Jordan releases. Jordan Brand first introduced the Air Jordan 5 in 1990, designed by Tinker Hatfield. Inspired by World War II fighter planes, the model features aggressive midsole teeth, mesh panels, and high-top structure.

This pair features a mix of white leather and deep violet details, creating a balance of sport and style. The midsole showcases a burgundy shade that contrasts against the crisp upper. Black laces and a quilted interior add to the sneaker’s premium feel. Classic elements like the Nike Air branding on the heel and translucent netting keep the heritage intact. The images show the sneaker’s rich textures and color-blocking. The premium leather, deep burgundy accents, and classic Air Jordan 5 elements make this pair stand out. Overall, on-foot shots highlight the luxury details that A Ma Maniere is known for.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore” Release Date

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 "Violet Ore" brings a luxurious twist to a classic. It features a white leather upper with deep burgundy details on the tongue and midsole. Black laces contrast against the light base, while Nike Air branding adds a retro touch. Also, the sock liner enhances comfort, and the signature reflective tongue remains intact. A translucent outsole completes the sleek design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Violet Ore" is going to be released on May 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

