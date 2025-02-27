A Ma Maniere Puts A Premium Spin On The Air Jordan 5

A Ma Manier's latest collaboration brings a refined touch to the Air Jordan 5, featuring a clean white upper with rich burgundy accents.

A Ma Maniere continues its streak of elevated Jordan collaborations, this time putting its refined touch on the Air Jordan 5. The boutique has built a reputation for blending luxury aesthetics with streetwear, and this latest project is no exception. The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore/Burgundy Crush” takes the classic 1990 silhouette and infuses it with a premium, understated look. The Air Jordan 5, designed by Tinker Hatfield, debuted in 1990 with inspiration from WWII fighter planes. It introduced features like the reflective tongue, lace lock system, and the now-iconic shark tooth midsole design. Over the years, the silhouette has seen countless retro releases and collaborations, but A Ma Maniere's take adds a fresh, modern edge.

With a focus on craftsmanship and storytelling, the Atlanta-based brand continues to push the boundaries of Jordan retros. The latest images give us a detailed look at the “Violet Ore/Burgundy Crush” colorway. The shoe features a clean white upper with deep burgundy accents, creating a premium contrast. Signature details like the "23" branding and translucent netting remain intact. A Ma Maniere's subtle branding adds a final touch, making this collaboration a standout for those who appreciate elevated sneaker design.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 Release Date

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore/Burgundy Crush” blends heritage and luxury. Also, a crisp white leather upper is contrasted by deep burgundy detailing on the midsole and sock liner. Black laces add contrast, while the translucent outsole keeps the classic Jordan 5 aesthetic intact. Further, signature elements like the "23" embroidery, reflective tongue. Finally, A Ma Maniere's refined branding complete this elegant reinterpretation of a classic silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore/Burgundy Crush” will be released on May 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.

