Air Jordan 5 Joins Forces With A Ma Maniere On "Violet Ore"

This collection continues to grow.

The Air Jordan 5 is gearing up for a collaboration with A Ma Maniere in the "Violet Ore" colorway. This partnership adds a luxurious twist to the classic silhouette. Detailed images showcase the premium materials and refined details. The sneakers feature a white leather upper, giving them a clean and polished look. Rich violet accents appear on the midsole, creating a bold contrast. Black hits on the teeth and liner add depth to the design. A Ma Maniere branding appears subtly throughout the shoe. The embroidered "23" on the lateral heel and the Nike Air logo on the back elevate the design.

The translucent netting on the side panels stays true to the Air Jordan 5’s original structure. Moreover, a quilted inner lining adds an extra layer of sophistication. The "Violet Ore" colorway blends heritage and modernity effortlessly. It reflects A Ma Maniere’s signature style of minimalism with a premium touch. This collaboration is expected to drop sometime in 2025, further cementing the partnership between Jordan Brand and the boutique. Fans of both brands eagerly anticipate this release, which combines performance and luxury. This Air Jordan 5 promises to be a standout in the collaborative lineup.

"Violet Ore" A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5

The sneakers boast a translucent sole paired with a violet midsole adorned with black accents. Further, the uppers are crafted from a white leather base complemented by a matching white mesh panel for added breathability. The tongue is also black, featuring a Jumpman logo, while the heels and sides showcase a violet Nike Air logo and "23" logo, staying true to the original design.