Global Release Confirmed For Nike Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere

Just a few days until this pair is available.

Official photos are now available for the A Ma Maniere x Air Max 95, part of the highly anticipated "While You Were Sleeping" collection. A global release date has been confirmed for this month, adding to the excitement. This edition showcases a stunning gradient of purples, ranging from deep violet to rich burgundy, perfectly accentuating the layered design of the Air Max 95. Constructed with premium materials, the sneaker blends style and functionality seamlessly. The rich hues and meticulous craftsmanship make this pair a standout piece in any collection.

Known for its exceptional support and timeless design, the Air Max 95 remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The "While You Were Sleeping" collection, known for its luxurious and creative aesthetic, elevates the classic silhouette with bold and elegant touches. With its unique color palette and high-quality build, the A Ma Maniere x Air Max 95 is poised to be a highlight of the sneaker world this season. Anticipation continues to build as fans prepare for this globally awaited release.

"While You Were Sleeping" A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Max 95

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a rich violet rubber outsole paired with a matching midsole. As expected, the midsole includes visible air units, true to the Air Max design. Moreover, the uppers are fully crafted from leather, showcasing multiple tones of purple. The A Ma Maniere branding appears on one side, while the opposite side displays a Nike Swoosh.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniere "While You Were Sleeping" will be released on December 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Additionally, this global drop has sparked immense excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. Fans are eagerly preparing to secure this luxurious collaboration. With its bold purple tones and premium craftsmanship, this pair is already being called a standout release.

Image via Nike