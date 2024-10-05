Nike Air Max Dn “Laser Orange” Just Dropped

The Nike Air Max Dn has just released its exciting "Laser Orange" colorway, making a bold statement in the sneaker world. This new addition to the Air Max line features a striking design that is sure to capture attention. The sneaker showcases a black midsole and lower half, providing a sleek base. In contrast, the vibrant orange uppers bring an energetic pop of color, creating a visually appealing aesthetic. Crafted with premium materials, the Air Max Dn promises both style and comfort. The lightweight construction ensures a comfortable fit for all-day wear, making it suitable for both casual outings and athletic activities.

The combination of bold orange and classic black enhances the sneaker's versatility, allowing it to be paired with a variety of outfits. As a fresh entry in the Air Max family, the Dn continues the legacy of innovative design and performance. With its eye-catching colorway and advanced cushioning technology, this sneaker is perfect for those who appreciate both fashion and function. Sneaker enthusiasts are excited about the release of the "Laser Orange" colorway, making this sneaker a standout addition to any collection.

"Laser Orange" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and orange rubber sole with a clean black Phylon midsole with four orange Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a black and orange material and feature a very cohesive look for the sneakers. Finally, an orange Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and more Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

More Photos

The Nike Air Max Dn “Laser Orange” just released on October 3rd and they are currently available for purchase. The sneakers have a retail price of $170. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

Image via Nike