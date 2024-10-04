Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” Officially Revealed

This is definitely one of the more creative colorways we've ever seen.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "X-Ray" colorway, and official photos have been released. This new edition of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker honors his relentless pursuit of excellence both on and off the court. Featuring a striking blue color scheme, the "X-Ray" edition stands out with unique design elements, most notably the X-ray graphic of a foot on the uppers. This detail symbolizes Bryant's dedication to understanding the intricacies of the game and the human body. The Kobe 5 Protro expertly combines advanced performance technology with sleek design aesthetics.

The lightweight build and responsive cushioning provide optimal comfort and support, making it ideal for casual wear and intense basketball games. With its eye-catching design and innovative features, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" is sure to attract attention and spark discussions among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Whether you're a dedicated Kobe Bryant supporter or simply appreciate the artistry behind the design, this upcoming release is one to watch closely. Readers can continue on for the official release date of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "X-Ray" colorway.

"X-Ray" Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole paired with a darker blue midsole. The uppers are particularly striking, showcasing a deeper blue shade. The highlight is the X-ray detail, presenting a glow-in-the-dark image of an X-rayed foot. Furthermore, the Kobe Bryant logo on the tongues also glows in the dark, adding a unique touch.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “X-Ray” will be released on October 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike